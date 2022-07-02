Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,565.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

