Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

