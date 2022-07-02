Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of LINC opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.