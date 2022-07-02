Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.49

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.49 and traded as low as C$24.94. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$25.93, with a volume of 675,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.49.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.0581258 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.