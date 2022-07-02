Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

