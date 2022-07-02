LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) PT Lowered to $4.00

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

LVO stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

