LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) PT Lowered to $4.00

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.
LVO stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LiveOne (Get Rating)
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
