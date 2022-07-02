Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 83209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

