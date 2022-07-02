Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 83209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
