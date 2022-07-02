Loop Capital Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $420.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.30% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

