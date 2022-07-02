Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $642,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

