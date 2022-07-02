Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 84,742 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $304,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

