Lpwm LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

