Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as low as C$9.04. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 382,200 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

