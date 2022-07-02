Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.