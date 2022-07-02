Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 800,000 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $4,896,000.00.

AJX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

