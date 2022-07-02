Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Makita has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
