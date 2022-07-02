Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,465 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

