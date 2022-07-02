Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 36,626 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $76,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 642.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

