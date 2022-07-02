Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 983,890 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,890 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,561.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 342,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $75.17 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 536.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.85.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

