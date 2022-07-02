Marshall L. Mcrae Sells 2,570 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.43 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2705302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

