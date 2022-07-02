Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 430.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

