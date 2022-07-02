Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

