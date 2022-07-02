Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,571.29.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.