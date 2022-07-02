MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 100,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.07.
MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)
