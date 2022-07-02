MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.07.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

