MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Down 14%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.74. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.76.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

