Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

