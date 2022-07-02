MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

