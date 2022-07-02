MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.