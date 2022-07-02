Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.10 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.83) to €8.80 ($9.36) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

