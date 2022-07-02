Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $58,105.80 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

