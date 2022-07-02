Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $7.90. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 5,382 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

