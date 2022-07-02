MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,503,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

