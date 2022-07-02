Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.45. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 32,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.
About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.
