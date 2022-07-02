Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.28, but opened at $52.59. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 567,530 shares trading hands.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

