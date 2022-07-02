Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

