Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 998,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $307,715,000 after acquiring an additional 89,644 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

