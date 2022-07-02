Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.24 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 40,373 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of £8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.