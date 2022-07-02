MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.32% from the company’s current price.

MLKN stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

