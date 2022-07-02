Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.63. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 41,304 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
