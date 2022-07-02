Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.63. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 41,304 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$34,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,904,587 shares in the company, valued at C$1,295,880.99. Also, Director John Tognetti bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,624,610.33. Insiders have purchased 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,456 in the last 90 days.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

