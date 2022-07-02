Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 5,378 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -94.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
