Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $2.35 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.