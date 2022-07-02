ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 90,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.