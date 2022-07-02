Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $32.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE CWH opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

