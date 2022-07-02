Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

