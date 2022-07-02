Morgan Stanley Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $801.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $932.00 to $801.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $616.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.24. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

