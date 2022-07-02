Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,270.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,571.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

