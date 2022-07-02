Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $854.66

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 854.66 ($10.49) and traded as low as GBX 814 ($9.99). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 829 ($10.17), with a volume of 80,581 shares.

The company has a market cap of £967.36 million and a P/E ratio of 521.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 854.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.31.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan bought 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,441.25 ($11,582.93).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.