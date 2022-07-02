NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.68

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.68 and traded as low as $37.79. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 24,451 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

