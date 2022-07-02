National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

