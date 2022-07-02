National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
