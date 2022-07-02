National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.81

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get National Instruments alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 149.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.