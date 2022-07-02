Needham & Company LLC Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $10.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
