Needham & Company LLC Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $10.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.