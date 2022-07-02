New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.