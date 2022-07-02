Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

